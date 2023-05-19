Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,763 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,666 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

SEA Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SE opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.