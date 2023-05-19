Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB opened at $200.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

