Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 168,710 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.91% of Endeavour Silver worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXK. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

