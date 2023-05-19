Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $29,000 in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $0.95 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

