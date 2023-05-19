Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,847 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 188,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

