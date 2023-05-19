Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s (D) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The business had revenue of C$49.61 million during the quarter.

