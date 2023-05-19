ON (NYSE:ONON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $27.51 on Friday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ON by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

