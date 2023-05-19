ON (NYSE:ONON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.
Shares of ONON opened at $27.51 on Friday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
