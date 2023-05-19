Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.77-$10.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $427.91.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $409.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $410.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.