Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $31.03 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

