Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $484,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

