Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $147.48 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,758,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,431,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $147,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

