Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Dynatrace worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace Profile

Shares of DT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

