Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873,483 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,536,695. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Benchmark cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

