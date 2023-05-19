Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.27 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.