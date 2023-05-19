Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Appian were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $6,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth about $4,190,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in Appian by 13.0% during the third quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

