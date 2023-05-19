Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 43,097 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 752,385 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,490,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,653,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,768,760 shares of company stock worth $328,301,341. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

