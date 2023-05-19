Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,704 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

