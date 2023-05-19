Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 11,975 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3,777.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.