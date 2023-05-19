Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $122.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

