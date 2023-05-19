Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,097 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,768,760 shares of company stock valued at $328,301,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

