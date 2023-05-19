Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average is $204.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.