Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.14 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,514,860. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Further Reading

