79,808 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN opened at $8.70 on Friday.

Shares of ELAN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $24.93.



Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.



A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.





Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.



