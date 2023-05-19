Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,990 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Bath & Body Works worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

