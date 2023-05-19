First Trust Advisors LP Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Z stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

