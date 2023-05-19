Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Biogen stock opened at $305.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

