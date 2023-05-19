First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 532,441 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.45 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

