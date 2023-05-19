Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 667,593 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Matador Resources worth $43,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 140,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

