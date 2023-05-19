Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 24,265 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Trustmark worth $137,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 351.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.