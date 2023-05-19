Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.67.

ZBH stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 153,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 124,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

