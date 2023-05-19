Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 970.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

