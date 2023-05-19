Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $142,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

