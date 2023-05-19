Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.47% of Trustmark worth $137,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.