Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 32,300 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,647,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,202 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 315,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

