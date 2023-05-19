Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 675.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $266.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

