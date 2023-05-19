Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 530,062 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,062 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.67% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of ACRE opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $484.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.78%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 942.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.