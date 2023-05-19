Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 11,556 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.96. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

