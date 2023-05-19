Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 30,000 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

