iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

