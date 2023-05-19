Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 671.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

NYSE:IQV opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.33. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

