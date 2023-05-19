Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 411.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.