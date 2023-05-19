Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

