Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 101,047 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 101,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of ADT worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ADT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ADT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ADT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

