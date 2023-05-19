Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 47,000 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,567 shares of company stock worth $9,207,060 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of H opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.