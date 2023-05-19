Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.80 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

