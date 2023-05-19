Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 673.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 202,461 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

