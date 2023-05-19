Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $43,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

