Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

