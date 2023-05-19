Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,526 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

