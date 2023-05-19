Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EL opened at $199.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.